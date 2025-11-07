Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Healthy Red Devils Limit Changes
Manchester United are reaping the rewards of their free midweeks, with Ruben Amorim once again having close to a fully fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.
Amorim, who was named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for October on Friday, has overseen a notable improvement at the Theatre of Dreams after a rather inauspicious start to the 2025–26 season.
While last week’s 2–2 draw at Nottingham Forest further delayed the wait for an eagerly-anticipated haircut, United are currently on a four-game unbeaten run and have won three of their previous five.
Continuity has been key for the Red Devils, as has a change in tactical tack. Here’s how United could line up at Spurs this weekend.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—The understated Belgian has been key in United’s subtle tactical evolution over the past month, although his defences were breached twice last weekend. He’ll play an important role in ensuring the visitors finally get one over the Lilywhites.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro hasn’t been a mainstay, but he has to be a cornerstone of Amorim’s backline moving forward.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Harry Maguire’s minor fitness issues saw De Ligt shift to a central position last week. The Dutchman made a number of crucial blocks and is unlikely to lose his spot.
CB: Luke Shaw—There’s yet to be much talk regarding an England recall for Shaw, but the converted left back is impressively going about his work.
RWB: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian was superb at Nottingham Forest last weekend, coming ever so close to scoring the winner after he netted a stunning equaliser in the second half.
CM: Casemiro—United’s veteran Brazilian also found the back of the net last time out, and his stellar run of form means his stay at Old Trafford could prolong for at least another year.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s captain failed to perform in their Europa League final defeat to Spurs, and was sent off against the Lilywhites in their first head-to-head outing of 2024–25. He has some making up to do.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—If there’s one position where United have looked a little vulnerable, it’s been down the left flank patrolled by Diogo Dalot. Amorim may opt for a change of tact and use Dorgu’s athleticism to cause Spurs problems.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—The newly-crowned October Player of the Month will be performing in front of his former Brentford boss on Saturday, with Thomas Frank instrumental in Mbeumo’s rise to stardom.
AM: Matheus Cunha—United supporters have taken to their new additions in attack, with Cunha embodying the traits of Red Devils heroes from yesteryear.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Amorim’s direct ploy has had success with and without Šeško, but the Slovenian international is building some momentum up top and should lead the line again in north London.