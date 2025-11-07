Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: October 2025 Winners Revealed
Manchester United have scooped both the Premier League Player and Manager of the Month prizes for October, rewarding the performances of Bryan Mbeumo on the pitch and the results achieved by Ruben Amorim.
Mbeumo has settled in nicely at Old Trafford and produced his most effective spell so far in October, offering a league-high four goal contributions—three strikes of his own and another assist for good measure.
It’s the 26-year-old’s first-ever win of the Premier League Player of the Month trophy and United’s second of the year, following Bruno Fernandes’s triumph back in March. Rasmus Højlund, currently on loan with Napoli, was United’s only winner in 2024.
“Bryan is really direct, and we missed that last year,” United manager Amorim admitted recently.
“You can sense when the ball is going to our defender, he is already running to position. This kind of small things that people don’t see are massive to turn our team into a more dangerous team.”
October 2025 Player of the Month Nominees
- Matty Cash (Aston Villa)
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)
- Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)
- Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)
- Igor Thiago (Brentford)
- Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
Erling Haaland
Man City
September
Ruben Amorim Takes Home First Monthly Prize
It’s a clean sweep from United as Amorim has been named October’s Manager of the Month.
Three wins from three across the month—seeing off Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion—produced some much-needed momentum for arguably the first time in Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford and even saw them temporarily earn a spot in the top four.
“The credit is not mine, the credit is for my players,” Amorim said. “They did really well, and our goal is to win the next [award], because it means we win football matches and that is our goal.”
Amorim’s victory marks the end of a 23-month streak without this award for a United manager, with Erik ten Hag winning the last of his three awards back in November 2023.
October 2025 Manager of the Month Nominees
- Ruben Amorim (Manchester United)
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
- Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
August
Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace
September