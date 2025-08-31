Man Utd ‘Approach’ Premier League Goalkeeper as Part of Jadon Sancho Swap Deal
Manchester United’s search for a new goalkeeper has reportedly prompted the club to propose a shock swap deal for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez which would see Jadon Sancho head the other way. Yet, this unexpected arrangement has arisen at the same time as an improved offer for Senne Lammens.
Ruben Amorim’s blatant lack of faith in André Onana has been compounded by an error-strewn start to the new campaign from Altay Bayındır, creating a considerable goalkeeper conundrum at Old Trafford.
In the wake of United’s scratchy 3–2 victory over Burnley on Saturday, the fourth successive game of the season in which there has been a shot-stopping error for the hosts, Amorim lamented: “It’s hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment.”
That onerous task could be shifted onto the shoulders of a new custodian as United close in on a fresh goalkeeping recruit—although the identity of that necessary transfer is still uncertain.
Lammens had been billed as the leading target. Numerous reports claimed that the 23-year-old Belgian was lined up for a switch to Old Trafford after he was left out of Antwerp’s last two fixtures. The Belgian side’s boss Stef Wils confirmed on Friday that Lammens was following an individual training programme to avoid any late disruption to a potential move away. “That’s a logical decision,” Wils shrugged. “Since this could be a major outgoing transfer, we want to minimise the risk of injuries.”
United’s initial approach for Lammens was worth around £17.3 million ($23.4 million) and the Red Devils have returned to Antwerp with an improved offer, according to The Telegraph. There is no fee put on this second bid, although it has been claimed that Antwerp would let their keeper leave for “upwards of £20 million.”
Personal terms with Lammens have not yet been agreed, which may have opened the door for Martínez.
The highly rated World Cup winner has been the subject of a late approach from United as an alternative to the Belgian. Any deal for Martínez would be “complicated” and there has even been informal talk of a potential swap with Sancho.
The England international has seen a glut of potential escape routes snuffed out this summer after repeatedly failing to agree upon suitable personal terms. Marcus Rashford thrived on loan at Villa Park last season after finding himself in the same situation as Sancho, namely, surplus to requirements under Amorim.
Villa’s reported interest in Lammens is another thread to consider in an increasingly complex transfer web.