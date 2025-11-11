‘Unprecedented’—Man Utd Rival Barcelona, Real Madrid for ‘Next Toni Kroos’
Hertha BSC’s 16-year-old gem Kennet Eichhorn has emerged as a target for half of Europe, attracting transfer interest of “unprecedented” ferocity according to reports in Germany.
Eichhorn appears to be a name to remember. The defensive midfielder who already stands at 6’1” became the youngest player in the history of Germany’s second tier this season when he came on against Karlsruher SC in August just two weeks after his 16th birthday.
“He is an incredible, exceptional talent,” Eichhorn’s giddy teammate Fabian Reese gushed after that maiden outing. “If he continues like this, all doors will be open to him. I have rarely seen anyone so talented at that age. He has a huge career ahead of him.”
The teenager has already amassed seven league starts this season and is a regular for Germany’s U17 team. This staggering rise has attracted admiring glances from a glut of clubs, with scouts from Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the stands to watch Eichhorn, Sky Germany report.
Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also circling for a player who is contracted to Hertha until 2029. Sky claim that Eichhorn has a release clause valued at between €10–12 million (£8.8–10.5 million, $11.6–13.9 million) which can be triggered next year.
However, Eichhorn has been advised to stay at Hertha for the benefit of the club and the player.
Eichhorn Advised to Stay in Berlin
Eichhorn has been repeatedly compared to legendary Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, something which is frowned upon by those in the Kroos family. “Comparisons, as I know from experience, are never helpful,” Felix Kroos, Toni’s brother, told Watson earlier this season.
The former Germany U21 international enjoyed a decade-long playing career of his own, even if he didn’t quite replicate the heights of his brother. However, Felix certainly has more experience of playing in the German second tier, which is where he believes Eichhorn should stay for the next few years.
“There’s no single right way, no magic formula,” Kroos explained. “And yet, Eichhorn, being a special case at 16, should remain in his familiar surroundings. That’s what got him to where he is now.
“A move to Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund would be premature in the next two to four years. I hope he continues to develop at Hertha for a few more years. Ultimately, though, you can’t plan anything in football.”
“If things go well, and Eichhorn stays for another two or three years, those €6 million [his current valuation] could even increase to €60 million,” Kroos grinned. “That would be even better for the books in Berlin. And given the sums of money being circulated today, six million would be a bit low.”
“The way Eichhorn plays is remarkable,” Kroos continued. “He radiates calm, gains valuable experience, and is allowed to make mistakes. He has the quality, yet he will sometimes sit out. You have to give such a young player a break because it’s a lot for the mind.”