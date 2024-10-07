Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho Withdraws From Argentina Squad Due to Injury
Alejandro Garnacho will not represent Argentina during the October international break after the Manchester United winger suffered a knee injury.
The 20-year-old was originally named in Lionel Scaloni's 27-man squad for Argentina's upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, but Garnacho withdrew from the team on Monday, Oct. 7.
“I’ve had knee problems for the last two games and I’m not able to be with the national team, but I hope to recover quickly and be with them for the next matches,” Garnacho announced on Instagram.
The injury prevents the winger from competing for more playing time in Scaloni's side. Despite featuring in Argentina's Copa América 2024 squad, Garnacho only made one appearance at the tournament. He got the nod against Peru in a group stage match while Scaloni rested his strongest XI and then he remained on the bench throughout the knockout stage.
The Argentine only has seven caps for his country and will now have to wait until the November international break to represent La Albiceleste.
The news of injury comes just after Garnacho played a full 90 minutes for Manchester United against Aston Villa on Sunday, Oct. 6. The 20-year-old made his fourth Premier League start of the season but could not help the Red Devils take home more than a point from the scoreless draw.
Garnacho already has four goals and three assists across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side. The winger now has two weeks to recover from the knee injury if he wants to feature in United's next Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday, Oct. 19.