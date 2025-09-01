‘Agreed’—Man Utd Finally Sanction Antony Exit, Will Make Huge Loss
Manchester United and Real Betis have reached an agreement over the permanent transfer of winger Antony, it has been confirmed.
After an impressive loan spell in the second half of last season, both Antony and Betis have been angling for a reunion all summer, but concerns over the cost of the total package of any such deal saw negotiations drag on until the final day of the summer transfer window.
Indeed, Betis even publicly withdrew from talks with United last week, citing issues with the salary still owed to Antony from his contract at Old Trafford, but the line of communication between the two sides never dropped as a positive conclusion was sought.
The Athletic have now confirmed United and Betis have agreed on a deal to take Antony back to La Liga on a permanent basis.
Fabrizio Romano states Betis will pay an initial €22 million (£19.1 million, $25.7 million), with a further €3 million in add-ons, while United will also be due 50% of the profits of any future sale of the Brazil international.
Crucially, United will make no payments to Antony in order to complete the transfer.
Work to sell the five players frozen out by manager Ruben Amorim—Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia—has been slow this summer. Rashford was allowed to join Barcelona on loan early in the window, while Garnacho recently completed a £40 million switch to Chelsea.
Antony’s exit now appears to be wrapped up but talks remain ongoing over both Sancho and Malacia heading into the final few hours of the window.