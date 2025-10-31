‘Gives That Edge’—Ruben Amorim Confirms Imminent Man Utd Injury Return
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed Lisandro Martínez has returned to training, although the trip to Nottingham Forest will just come too soon for the versatile defender.
The Argentina international sustained a dreaded torn ACL in February and has missed United’s last 33 games across all competitions. But a series of positive scans have left United fans eagerly anticipating his imminent return.
Amorim said in his latest news conference that Martínez has even pushing to make his comeback against Forest on Saturday, but United’s medical staff have intervened to avoid taking any unnecessary risks with the 27-year-old.
“He wants to go to this [game], he is not going to this one, he is going to take time,” Amorim told reporters. “He started training with us but we had to change some things in the exercise for him, so slowly he is going to get better.
“He is really good, he is really good, and he gives us that edge in every training session and that is also really good for us.”
Maguire Remains Doubtful After Training Injury
United find themselves in a good period when it comes to injuries. Indeed, Martínez’s return means every player is training in some capacity in the build-up to Saturday’s meeting with Forest.
Martínez will still watch from the sidelines and he may be joined by fellow centre back Harry Maguire after Amorim admitted he did not know whether the Englishman would be back from the training ground injury which kept him out of last weekend’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
The nature of Maguire’s injury is not yet clear. Amorim initially described it as a “knock” which was “not serious,” but he is at risk of missing a second consecutive game for the Red Devils after the Portuguese said he “didn’t know” if the Englishman woukdbe ready.
United head into the weekend sitting sixth in the Premier League table but could end this round of fixtures as high as second, with just a two-point gap separating them from Andoni Iraola’s high-flying Bournemouth.