Man Utd Set Two New Unwanted Premier League Records After Chelsea Defeat
Manchester United‘s bitterly disappointing domestic campaign reached a new low as the Red Devils set two new unwanted Premier League records in Friday‘s 1–0 defeat to Chelsea.
A second-half header from Marc Cucurella sealed a crucial three points for the Blues in their race for Champions League qualification, while also handing United their 18th Premier League defeat of the season.
The defeat saw United‘s winless run in the league extend to eight games. Never before in Premier League history have the Red Devils endured such a lengthy spell without tasting victory.
That was not the only unwanted honour for United, who will end this season without securing two Premier League wins in a row for the first time since the competition began in 1992.
Despite making more miserable history, Friday‘s performance was actually somewhat encouraging for manager Ruben Amorim. His side appeared good value for at least a draw and did have chances to win the game for themselves but, as has been the case all too often this season, a general lack of quality going forwards proved to be their downfall.
“Before the game, it was completely different," Amorim reflected on the mood of the squad. “Sometimes you press some points and feel the reaction of the players before the game and just the feeling in the dressing room was different. That was a good point.
“I think everybody felt, the players felt we were comfortable and confident with the ball. Sometimes, we are more comfortable in this kind of environment, with everyone against us, apart from our amazing fans.”
The focus for United now turns to Wednesday‘s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, who are also looking to salvage what has been a historically poor domestic campaign.
“It‘s five days that we have to prepare,“ Amorim said. “With five days, we can rest. With two, what we‘ve been through during the quarter-final and the semi-final, it was two days. It‘s completely different to have five days to prepare. Two days of full recovery, two days to prepare and one to play.“