Man Utd vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Aston Villa have one last chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League but they realistically need to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on the final day.
Villa, who reached the Champions League quarter-final this term, head into their finale level on points with Chelsea and Newcastle United as they seek a top five finish. However, they currently sit sixth due to their far inferior goal difference and even victory against the Red Devils might not be enough to achieve their ambitions.
If Unai Emery’s side beat Man Utd, they still need either Chelsea or Newcastle to drop points, or Manchester City to lose at Fulham. If they can only manage a draw then they would require Newcastle to lose at home to Everton, while defeat would be fatal.
Conquering Man Utd might not prove too difficult, however, with Ruben Amorim’s side currently languishing in 16th having tasted 18 defeats this term—half of which have come at home. Having just suffered heartbreak in the Europa League final, spirits will not be high on the field or in the stands at Old Trafford this weekend.
Regardless of the result against Villa, the Red Devils are guaranteed their worst ever Premier League finish by some margin. Their previous lowest ranking came last season as they slumped to eighth, but the best they can achieve this term is 14th.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a crucial encounter.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 4 wins
- Aston Villa: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Aston Villa 0–0 Man Utd (October 6, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Aston Villa
Tottenham 1–0 Man Utd - 21/05/25
Aston Villa 2–0 Tottenham - 16/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Man Utd - 16/05/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Aston Villa - 10/05/25
Man Utd 0–2 West Ham - 11/05/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Fulham - 03/05/25
Man Utd 4–1 Athletic Club - 08/05/25
Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa - 26/04/25
Brentford 4–3 Man Utd - 04/05/25
Man City 2–1 Aston Villa - 22/04/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Aston Villa on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, CNBC
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Man Utd Team News
Then only positive from Man Utd’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was the return of injured stars Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro. The trio all featured in Bilbao and should be available against Villa, too.
However, Amorim must continue without central defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez, with the former unlikely to return for the final day clash and the latter still recovering from an ACL tear.
Having played abroad on Wednesday evening, Amorim might make alterations from the starting lineup used in the Europa League final. However, Alejandro Garnacho likely won’t feature having been told to find a new club this summer.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Villa (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Lindelöf; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mount; Højlund.
Aston Villa Team News
Emery has confirmed that Youri Tielemans, who has been missing since the beginning of the month, will likely return to the matchday squad on Sunday having recently started training with the team again. The Belgian has been excellent in the heart of midfield this term and Villa will want him to feature at Old Trafford.
Jacob Ramsey will also make his comeback after serving a one-game suspension against Tottenham last time out, but Marcus Rashford is injured and would have been ineligible to face his parent club regardless.
Emiliano Martínez could be playing his final game for Villa amid intense transfer speculation, including links to Sunday‘s opponents.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Villa predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Asensio, McGinn; Watkins.
Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction
Man Utd will be glad to see the end of a traumatic season on Sunday but they could suffer one more defeat before the lights go out. The Red Devils are in dismal form having failed to win a Premier League match since the March international break and the future looks similarly gloomy following Wednesday’s dire defeat.
Villa will be highly motivated to do their bit and win on Sunday, even if it might not be enough for Champions League qualification. They have kept three successive clean sheets in Premier League victories and may earn another shutout and three points at Old Trafford.