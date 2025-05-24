Ruben Amorim ‘Informs Man Utd Squad’ of Final Alejandro Garnacho Transfer Decision
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has told Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club this summer, it has emerged.
Garnacho cut a frustrated figure after being benched for the Europa League final, after which an explicit rant saw the winger question Amorim‘s decision and open the door to a potential move away from Old Trafford this summer.
As revealed by The Athletic, Amorim has wasted little time in responding to Garnacho‘s comments, privately telling the 20-year-old he is no longer wanted.
This is not the first time the pair have clashed. The new manager dropped Garnacho and Marcus Rashford over their training levels just a few weeks into his tenure but, while the latter was ultimately loaned out in January, Garnacho forced his way back into the fold.
Amorim even publicly praised Garnacho‘s response to the incident and handed the winger 13 Premier League starts over the second half of the season, only to send him back to the bench earlier this month.
Garnacho‘s public frustrations appear to have brought an end to his time at United, who are expected to listen to offers of around £60 million ($81.1 million) this summer.
Serie A champions Napoli are known admirers, while there is also interest in the Premier League from rivals Chelsea.
Selling players is expected to be key to United‘s transfer plans. While an initial budget of £100 million ($135.1 million) has been set aside already, Amorim will need more if he is to accelerate his rebuild.
An exit for Garnacho would prove a huge boost to the club‘s finances and could ensure they do not have to listen to offers for key players like Bruno Fernandes, who is the subject of a lucrative approach from Saudi Arabia.