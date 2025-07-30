Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: How to Watch Summer Series Clash on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United and Bournemouth started the 2025 Premier League Summer Series with victories, and the two teams collide in Chicago on Wednesday night.
The iconic Soldier Field plays host to Matchday 2 of the Summer Series, and the winner of this bout will likely get their hands on the trophy, two years after Chelsea won the first iteration of the tournament.
Bruno Fernandes was Man Utd’s star in their 2–1 win over West Ham United at the weekend, as supporters caught a glimpse of new arrival Matheus Cunha. Bryan Mbuemo, however, isn’t yet ready to make his Red Devils bow, having signed in time to make the flight across the pond.
United have a wretched recent record against the Cherries, with Andoni Iraola’s side unbeaten in the four previous competitive meetings.
Here is how to watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?
- Location: Chicago, United States
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Date: Wednesday, July 30 / Thursday, July 31
- Kick-off time: 2.30 a.m. BST / 9.30 p.m. ET / 6.30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth on TV and Live Stream
Sky Sports have the rights to the Premier League Summer Series in the United Kingdom, and Man Utd’s upcoming clash at Soldier Field will be available to watch via Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD and NOW TV.
Sky GO is another avenue if you’re having to tune in on the move. If you don’t have access to Sky, a subscription to MUTV, which costs £29.99/year ($40.3/year), offers you access to not only Wednesday night’s clash, but the remainder of United’s friendlies this summer.
NBC Sports have claimed Summer Series rights in the United States, and Man Utd vs. Bournemouth is being streamed on Peacock.
What Next for Man Utd and Bournemouth?
There’s one more Summer Series fixture for these two teams, with Manchester United taking on Everton and Bournemouth facing West Ham in Atlanta at the weekend.
By the time both sides return to the UK, the start of the new Premier League season will be less than two weeks away. United’s campaign kicks off against Arsenal on Sunday, Aug. 17. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are involved in the opening game of 2025–26 at the home of champions Liverpool on August 15.
Before Matchday 1, the Red Devils have one more preseason friendly scheduled against Fiorentina on Aug. 9, while the Cherries host Real Sociedad on the same date.