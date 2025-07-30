Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Premier League Summer Series Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chicago’s Soldier Field plays host to the second round of Premier League Summer Series fixtures, as Manchester United take on Bournemouth.
The Red Devils overcame one of their bogey teams at the weekend, downing West Ham United 2–1 by virtue of a Bruno Fernandes brace. Bournemouth, meanwhile, were forced to be patient against Everton, but eventually triumphed with ease.
Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara and Daniel Adu-Adjei struck in the second half to seal a 3–0 win for the Cherries. As a result, the winner of Wednesday night’s game will take a big step towards claiming the preseason trophy.
Andoni Iraola’s side have enjoyed great success against the Red Devils in recent years, and are unbeaten in four competitive meetings. Only a late Rasmus Højlund equaliser denied them another victory in this fixture back in April.
Both playing squads are largely similar to last season, although Man Utd have a couple of new faces in attack, while Bournemouth have been forced to fill big voids in defence.
Here’s Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this Premier League Summer Series clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Kick-Off?
- Location: Chicago, United States
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Date: Thursday, July 31 / Wednesday, July 30
- Kick-off Time: 2.30 a.m. BST / 9.30 p.m. ET / 6.30 p.m. PT
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 1 win
- Bournemouth: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Bournemouth 1–1 Man Utd (Apr. 27, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Bournemouth
Man Utd 1–0 West Ham - 7/26/25
Everton 0–3 Bournemouth - 7/26/25
Man Utd 0–0 Leeds Utd - 7/19/25
Bournemouth 2–1 Hibernian - 7/15/25
Hong Kong 1–3 Man Utd - 5/30/25
Bournemouth 2–0 Leicester - 5/25/25
ASEAN All Stars 1–0 Man Utd - 5/28/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 5/20/25
Man Utd 2–0 Aston Villa - 5/25/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Aston Villa - 5/10/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth on TV
Country
Channel
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
United States
Peacock
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports
International
MUTV
Man Utd Team News
Bryan Mbeumo was absent from Amorim’s squad for United’s victory over West Ham, and the new signing will not make his debut for the club here. The manager is hopeful that he’ll be able to feature in the final game of the tour against Everton at the weekend.
Bruno Fernandes continued in an advanced midfield role against the Hammers, scoring twice, and he operated in tandem with Matheus Cunha behind striker Rasmus Højlund.
Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee could be back in action after missing Saturday’s game due to minor injuries, but United are still without Lisandro Martínez and André Onana. The latter will miss most of preseason with a hamstring injury, offering Altay Bayındır the chance to impress.
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are among the players who could make Amorim’s starting XI here after appearing off the bench at MetLife.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Fredricson, Maguire, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount; Zirkzee
Bournemouth Team News
While Bournemouth have lost Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez from last season’s defence, the Cherries have signed astutely to fill their respective voids.
Goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović and left-back Adrien Truffert both started against Everton at the weekend, and the new pair should retain their places in Iraola’s XI here. Illia Zabarnyi is still with the squad out in the United States despite strong transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain.
Philip Billing was Bournemouth’s star off the bench last time out and is poised for a start in Chicago, while midfielder Alex Scott could also make his first start of preseason. Scott suffered a significant jaw injury at the end of last season but was in action for England U21s at the Euros to kick off the summer.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Petrović; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Truffert; Billing, Scott, Brooks; Semenyo, Evanilson, Ouattara
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Score Prediction
Bournemouth’s new-look defence held up agianst the Toffees, and Iraola’s men will be confident of exposing flaws that continue to manifest within Amorim’s 3-4-2-1.
United’s loss of second-half control against West Ham could’ve been attributed to the switch in personnel, but teams are still finding it far too easy to retain possession and progress upfield in the face of Amorim’s ’press’.
The Red Devils boast the match-winning individuals, but Bournemouth’s slicker cohesion could win out in Chicago on Wednesday night.