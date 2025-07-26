Man Utd vs. West Ham: How to Watch Summer Series Clash on TV, Live Stream
The second iteration of the Premier League Summer Series gets underway this weekend, with Manchester United facing West Ham United in their opening game.
MetLife Stadium, the host of the recent Club World Cup final and next year’s World Cup final, is staging the first round of fixtures, as Bournemouth take on Everton in the tournament opener.
Ruben Amorim is overseeing his first preseason as Man Utd boss after last season’s horror show, and he’ll be keen to head into 2025–26 with an abundance of momentum. New faces will help shift the mood from last year’s melancholy, and supporters must be eager to see their two new attacking stars in action across the pond over the next week.
Here is how to watch Man Utd vs. West Ham on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. West Ham Kick Off?
- Location: East Rutherford, United States
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Sunday, July 27 / Saturday, July 26
- Kick-off time: Midnight. BST / 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. West Ham on TV and Live Stream
Sky Sports confirmed last month that they have the rights to the Premier League Summer Series, so all six games will be available via their various channels, including Man Utd vs. West Ham.
Supporters in the United Kingdom can thus tune in via Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Go and NOW TV. For those who don’t have Sky, a subscription to MUTV, which costs £29.99/year ($40.3/year), will grant you access to all of United’s preseason friendlies this summer.
NBC Sports claimed Summer Series rights in the U.S., and Saturday night’s game is available via Peacock.
What Next for Man Utd and West Ham?
The two teams have two more fixtures out in the United States as part of the Summer Series.
Matchday 2 takes place at Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field on Monday night (Tuesday morning UK time), with Man Utd facing another bogey team in Bournemouth while West Ham face Everton. The teams then travel to Atlanta for the final round of matches, as United conclude the Summer Series against Everton, and West Ham take on Bournemouth.
Matchday 3 is scheduled for Sunday, 3 August.
There’s time for one more preseason outing for both teams before the start of the new season. Man Utd have a friendly scheduled with Fiorentina on 9 August, while West Ham take on Lille on the same day.