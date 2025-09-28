Man Utd Summer Signing Delivers Worrying Admission of Team Problems
Manchester United summer signing Matheus Cunha painted a worrying picture in the dressing room following the Red Devils’ 3–1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.
The loss represented their third in six games to open the Premier League campaign, not including a shock upset to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. The three goals conceded brought their defencive record to 11 goals conceded tied for the second-most by any team in the league. As well, manager Ruben Amorim has failed to win consecutive league efforts since taking over in November 2024.
Cunha described the mood after another defeat on Saturday.
“Horrible. Honestly, horrible,” he told TNT Sports. “I always say the same, we know how important it is to play for a club like this one and we go for every game to win. For it not to end like that, it is a horrible feeling. Everyone wanted to do more, everyone needs to do more. Of course, we need to go again, that’s only the way.
“Honestly, trying to find excuses, I don’t think is the way. We know what you need to do. I don’t think we did well. They were more fit, they arrived and scored goals, but like I say, that is not an excuse.”
Cunha, brought in to revitalise a stagnant attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško, has yet to register a goal involvement. Among the three signings, they’ve managed just two goals. The trio started together for the first time this season with the Slovenian scoring his first and Mbeumo winning a penalty. Though, captain Bruno Fernandes was unable to convert from the spot for the second time this season.
Man Utd host Sunderland on Oct. 4 before the next international break, but face a stern test upon their return against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield. Questions surrounding Amorim’s future are likely to continue given the continued struggles. Players like Harry Maguire have previously cited the benefit of a full preseason under the Portuguese boss over the summer, though the defence continues to be a worry.
Goalkeeper Senne Lammens has yet to debut with Altay Bayındır maintaining the starting job following the loan departure of André Onana.