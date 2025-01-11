Manchester City 8-0 Salford: Player Ratings From City's Annihilation Of Nearby Salford
Manchester City thrashed their cross-city opponents Salford 8-0 to seal their passage into the FA Cup fourth round, with midfielder James McAtee scoring a hattrick at the Etihad Stadium.
Salford, who play in League Two, and are part-owned by the "Class of '92", a group of former Manchester United players, including Gary Neville, David Beckham, and Ryan Giggs, found themselves behind after eight minutes when Jeremy Doku's deflected curled effort gave Manchester City an early lead.
Striker Divin Mubama and defender Nico O'Reilly both scored their first goals for the club before half-time in what was thoroughly an one-sided affair.
Jack Grealish scored his first goal for the club since December 2023 with a penalty to make it 4-0 to the home side after the break.
McAtee converted Doku's cross just after the hour mark, before the Belgian got his second of the evening with a spot kick.
McAtee then scored two more well-taken goals to secure his first hattrick for the club, and cap off a dominant performance from City.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Salford (3-4-2-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Ederson
7.9/10
CB: Nico O'Reilly
8.9/10
CB: Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
7.4/10
CB: Nathan Aké
6.3/10
RWB: Matheus Nunes
7.6/10
CM: James McAtee
9.7/10
CM: Ilkay Gundogan
7.4/10
LWB: Jack Grealish
9.4/10
AM: Savinho
6.7/10
AM: Jeremy Doku
9.5/10
ST: Divin Mubama
7.6/10
SUB: Manuel Akanji (46' for Aké)
6.8/10
SUB: Phil Foden (55' for Savinho)
7.1/10
SUB: Mateo Kovacic (74' for Doku)
6.3/10
Salford Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (3-1-4-2)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Matthew Young
3.8/10
CB: Liam Shephard
4.9/10
CB: Curtis Tilt
4.8/10
CB: Luke Garbutt
5.2/10
DM: Tyrese Fornah
6.1/10
RWB: Haji Mnoga
6.0/10
CM: Matthew Lund
6.5/10
CM: Ossama Ashley
5.1/10
LWB: Kevin Berkoe
6.7/10
ST: Hakeeb Adelakun
6.4/10
ST: Kylian Kouassi
6.7/10
SUB: Jon Taylor (58' for Mnoga)
6.0/10
SUB: Ryan Watson (58' for Ashley)
6.2/10
SUB: Conor McAleny (70' for Lund)
6.2/10
SUB: Cole Stockton (70' for Kouassi)
6.1/10
SUB: Will Wright (87' for Adelakun)
n/a
Player of the Match: James McAtee (Manchester City)
