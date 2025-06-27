Manchester City's Club World Cup Round of 16 Opponents Confirmed
Manchester City are through to the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage after dispatching Juventus with ease on the final day of group play.
The Cityzens were the best team of the group stage winning all three games against the aforementioned, Wydad AC and Al Ain. As well, they were the top scoring side with 13 goals. A feat some might've not expected them to hit after Bayern Munich scored 10 on Auckland City. But, nevertheless, Pep Guardiola's side has found its stride with summer signings bedding in nicely. Man City had to wait until Thursday evening to find out their opponent given the standings of Group H.
Manchester City will face Al Hilal in the round of 16. The Saudi Arabian side secured their spot with a victory against Pachuca. Real Madrid's defeat of RB Salzburg pushed the Simone Inzaghi side over the top for second place in Group H.
From there, Manchester City will play the winner of Inter Milan and Fluminense if they get past Al Hilal. A potential 2023 Champions League final rematch on the horizon, and not the only one in the knockout stage.
Before then, Guardiola will meet the man he faced in that final first: Simone Inzaghi. The Italian became Al Hilal manager at season's end after his old Inter side was trounced by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
Manchester City's knockout stage journey begins Monday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET.
