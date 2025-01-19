Manchester City 6–0 Ipswich Town: Player Ratings As Visitors Pummel Tractor Boys
Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday after thrashing Ipswich 6–0 at Portman Road, which moves the Citizens into fourth place above Newcastle.
The Tractor Boys had actually won their previous four home league encounters against City since the two teams' last Premier League match at Portman Road in May 2001.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
However, any hopes of this record extending in this contest were quashed after Phil Foden's splendid opener for Manchester City in the 27th minute with a terrific low close-range finish, after the England attacker's superb first touch from Kevin De Bruyne's cross.
Mateo Kovačić drilled in City's second from the edge of the box three minutes later before Foden got his second of the evening just before halftime.
Jeremy Doku continued City's punishment of Ipswich not long into the second half with a deflected strike before Erling Haaland, on the back of signing a nine-and-a-half-year contract at City, joined the scoresheet by slotting the ball past keeper Christian Walton for the visitors' fifth goal.
Substititute James McaAtee's looping header rounded the scoring for the away side to clinch a massive win for City, before their crunch Champions League match against PSG in midweek.
Ipswich Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (5-4-1)
*Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Christian Walton
4.1/10
RB: Ben Johnson
4.9/10
CB: Ben Godfrey
4.4/10
CB: Dara O'Shea
4.6/10
CB: Cameron Burgess
5.3/10
LB: Leif Davis
4.7/10
RM: Omari Hutchinson
6.1/10
CM: Jens-Lys Cajuste
6.5/10
CM: Sam Morsy (c)
6.6/10
LM: Jack Clarke
5.7/10
ST: Liam Delap
6.3/10
SUB: Jaden Philogene (64' for Clarke)
6.1/10
SUB: Massimo Luongo (64' for Cajuste)
6.2/10
SUB: Axel Tuanzebe (64' for Godfrey
6.1/10
SUB: Jack Taylor (73' for Hutchinson)
5.9/10
SUB: George Hirst (73' for Delap)
5.9/10
Subs not used: Muric, Burns, Townsend, Broadhead,
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Ederson
8.5/10
RB: Matheus Nunes
7.5/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
6.9/10
CB: Ruben Dias
7.1/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.9/10
CM: Ilkay Gündogan
7.9/10
CM: Mateo Kovačić
8.0/10
RM: Phil Foden
9.2/10
AM: Kevin De Bruyne (c)
8.6/10
LM: Jeremy Doku
8.7/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.7/10
SUB:
6.3/10
SUB:
7.2/10
SUB:
5.9/10
SUB:
6.3/10
SUB:
6.3/10
Subs not used: Ortega, Silva, Savinho, M Alleyne,
Player of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)
READ THE LATEST MANCHESTER CITY NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE