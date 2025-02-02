Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Premier League
Just a couple days removed from staying alive in the Champions League, Manchester City travel to north London to face Arsenal in the Premier League.
The rivalry that defined the Premier League title race the past two seasons will be renewed on Feb. 2 with both teams on the outside looking in. Arsenal appear to be the closest and most likely challenger to Liverpool, but Man City proved they had what it took the past two years to get over the line. Not to mention, the scenes after the reverse fixture between Erling Haaland and Arsenal staff and players will add another edge to this game.
Manchester City have Newcastle United hot on their heels in the standings. A win or a draw would open up a gap with Eddie Howe's team, but more important a win would cut the gap to Arsenal to just three points.
Here's how Manchester City could line up at Emirates Stadium.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Ederson starts in looking to keep a clean sheet in City's first match in February.
RB: Rico Lewis—Lewis starts at right back often inverting in possession around the final third.
CB: John Stones—The England international assisted twice against Club Brugge.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Pep Guardiola rolls with the same pairing that got the win against Club Brugge.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian continues to be solid in defense and attack.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The former Chelsea and Real Madrid man starts in midfield in a double pivot.
CM: İlkay Gündoğan—The German starts in midfield creating the same double pivot that started in the Champions League.
RW: Phil Foden—Foden starts off the right flank as his form has rapidly improved in recent weeks.
LW: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush wasn't eligible to appear in the Champions League, so he'll be fully rested and ready to go.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne starts in the 10 and is always dangerous with the ball at his feet.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland will look to give William Saliba and Gabriel a difficult time all game.