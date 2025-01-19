Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Manchester City take on Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday, with the reigning champions looking to bounce back from their 2-2 draw on Tuesday against Brentford.
City manager Pep Guardiola has seen his side drop 14 points from winning positions in the Premier League this campaign, the highest total of points conceded during a season by any team managed by the Spaniard.
Defender Ruben Dias will miss this fixture through injury despite returning to training this week, as does Oscar Bobb and John Stones.
Captain Kyle Walker is expected to be left out of the squad, as the 34 year old prepares to leave the club, with AC Milan reportedly interested in signing the England full-back.
Erling Haaland is set to feature at Portman Road on Sunday, after the 24-year-old striker signed an eye-catching nine year contract at Manchester City, with the Norwegian set to remain at the club until 2034.
Here's what City's XI could look like against Ipswich on Jan. 19.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—The German will probably retain his starting place in goal, despite sharing a tense exchange with Guardiola at the Gtech Stadium on Tuesday at full-time.
RB: Rico Lewis—The 20 year old may come into the team to replace Matheus Nunes who deputized at right back against Brentford.
CB: Nathan Aké—The Dutch center back has struggled this season with injuries, but will start on Sunday, barring any unforeseen fitness issues.
CB: Manuel Akanji—The Switzerland international will also retain his place on Sunday, with fellow center halves Dias and Stones still sidelined.
LB: Josko Gvardiol—The 22 year old Croatian international has had a rather mixed season playing in City's backline.
CM: Mateo Kovacic—The Croatia international has been Guardiola's first-choice in central midfield since Rodri's ACL injury last September.
CM: Bernardo Silva—This perhaps has the Portuguese's least impressive season in a City shirt since signing back in 2017.
RM: Phil Foden—The 24 year old England international finally looks to be returning to his best form after his brace in midweek.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian playmaker's sublime assist for Foden's first goal underlined his importance to City, as the 33 year old captains the team in Walker's absence.
LM: Jeremy Doku—The 22 year old may come into the team after Savinho completed 90 minutes at the Gtech Stadium on Tuesday.
ST: Erling Haaland—Will the Norwegian marksman mark his new mega City contract with a goal this weekend?