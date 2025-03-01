Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Plymouth Argyle: FA Cup
Manchester City continue their journey back to the FA Cup final when they host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fifth round.
Out of the Champions League, Carabao Cup, 20 points behind Liverpool for the top spot in the Premier League, Man City are looking at the FA Cup as their only realistic chance at a trophy this season. After a bit of a scare against Leyton Orient in the previous round, Cinderella story Plymouth head to the Etihad Stadium. Rewarded for eliminating Liverpool in the biggest upset of the cup this season, they were rewarded with a trip to the reigning champions.
Pep Guardiola should field a strong lineup with Erling Haaland fit and ready to go. The manager also confirmed Vitor Reis is in contention for the squad.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup vs. Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Plymouth Argyle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—The German keeper comes into the lineup for the cup tie.
RB: Rico Lewis—Lewis comes into the team after Matheus Nunes started in defense against Tottenham Hotspur.
CB: Abduqodir Khusanov—Khusanov keeps his place in the lineup.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias pairs Khusanov after keeping a clean sheet on the road against Spurs..
LB: Joško Gvardiol—No questions here, Gvardiol patrols the left flank and continues to be one of City's best players this season.
CM: Nico González—González starts once again as the midfield anchor in the wake of Rodri's absence.
CM: Bernardo Silva—After appearing off the bench, Silva could get a start next to the winter signing in midfield.
AM: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush starts behind Haaland looking to create as he did against Tottenham Hotspur while being a top goal threat.
RW: Phil Foden—Foden starts off the right flank.
LW: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian continues to start at left wing looking to create with blistering pace.
ST: Erling Haaland—No setbacks with a knee injury, a goal against Spurs, Haaland keeps it rolling up top.