Manchester City Risk Repeating Champions League Disaster for First Time in 12 Years
Manchester City might be finding some semblance of form in the Premier League as of late, but Wednesday could bring a massive shock to the system if things don't go their way in the Champions League.
The reigning Premier League champions are on the verge of elimination from the Champions League with their final game coming against Club Brugge. If the Citizens don't win, it would mark the first time in the Pep Guardiola era—and the first time since the 2012/13 season—that they've been bounced from European competition before the knockout stage. Not to mention, Pep Guardiola hasn't been eliminated from the competition before the Round of 16 since his arrival.
The good news for Man City is that they just have to win. Win and you're in. Club Brugge are on 11 points while Man City are on eight. Guardiola's team has a better goal difference as well so any winning result would see them leapfrog the Belgian side into a qualification spot.
But, that's the only result. Anything other than a win would see Man City eliminated from the competition. The gap to a qualification spot is two points, so the collapse against Paris Saint-Germain last week could prove to be fatal if Man City draw with Club Brugge.
The loss would leave just the Premier League and FA Cup up for grabs, but the former looks extremely unlikely. Manchester City have been in the last two FA Cup finals, but elimination from the English domestic competition could result in Guardiola's first trophy-less season since his arrival.
Manchester City Champions League History Since 2011/12
- 2011/12 - Eliminated in Group Stage
- 2012/13 - Eliminated in Group Stage
- 2013/14 - Eliminated in Round of 16
- 2014/15 - Eliminated in Round of 16
- 2015/16 - Eliminated in Semifinals
- 2016/17 - Eliminated in Round of 16
- 2017/18 - Eliminated in Quarterfinals
- 2018/19 - Eliminated in Quarterfinals
- 2019/20 - Eliminated in Quarterfinals
- 2020/21 - Lost the Final
- 2021/22 - Eliminated in Semifinals
- 2022/23 - Won the Final
- 2023/24 - Eliminated in Quarterfinals