Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings With Lisandro Martinez Injury a Major Concern
Manchester United fell to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, though the headlines from the game will be Lisandro Martinez's injury suffered in the second half.
The World Cup winner had to be stretchered off in the 82nd minute after picking up an apparent knee injury. The Argentine looked to be in severe pain with fans hoping for the best and for arguably their player of the season to make a full recovery as quickly as possible.
Jean-Philippe Mateta's brace in the second half ensured Crystal Palace ended the week above Manchester United in the table. The Red Devils are on 29 points from 24 games losing a staggering 11. The only teams to lose more games than Man United this season are Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.
Player ratings from the loss below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Andre Onana
5.4/10
CB: Harry Maguire
6.9/10
CB: Lisandro Martinez
7.2/10
CB: Leny Yoro
6.5/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
6.6/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
6.9/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
7.4/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.4/10
RW: Amad Diallo
7.4/10
LW: Alejandro Garnacho
5.9/10
ST: Kobbie Mainoo
6.0/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (70' for Mainoo)
6.1/10
SUB: Rasmus Hojlund (70' for Mazraoui)
6.2/10
SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (82' for Martinez)
N/A
SUB: Christian Erisken (87' for Ugarte)
N/A