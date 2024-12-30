Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle United: Player Ratings From Historic Loss at Old Trafford
Manchester United lost at home to Newcastle United as the crisis continues for the Red Devils. It was the first time in 46 years that Manchester United lost three consecutive home games.
After a miraculous come-from-behind victory in the Manchester derby, Ruben Amorim's Red Devils have looked flat and unimaginative on the pitch. It didn't help coming into the day that Bruno Fernandes was suspended, but there was a feeling coming into the game that the home side would be outmatched. Marcus Rashford's surprise inclusion didn't amount to anything either as the player didn't appear.
Alexander Isak scored just four minutes into the game netting a goal in six consecutive Premier League games. Joelinton added a second 15 minutes later as Newcastle looked in complete control.
The lasting scene from the first half was the Old Trafford support booing Joshua Zirkzee as he was substituted off just 33 minutes into the game for Kobbie Mainoo. Zirkzee promptly put on his jacket and walked down the tunnel. A moment reminiscent of Arsenal fans and Granit Xhaka years ago under Unai Emery.
If that was the scene of the night, the backing track was Jon Champion dubbing Old Trafford a "house of horrors" coming out of the tunnel for the second 45. Manchester United had some moments to pull a goal or two back in the second half, but the visitors looked in control as the game finished 2-0.
The road doesn't get any easier here either. Amorim has to get his side ready for league-leading Liverpool and Arsenal in the FA Cup. Manchester United sit just seven points above the relegation zone.
Player ratings below from both sides as the Magpies moved up to fifth just three points behind Chelsea for a Champions League place.
Manchester United Player Ratings (3-4-2-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: André Onana
6.0/10
CB: Lisandro Martínez
6.1/10
CB: Harry Maguire
6.9/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
6.3/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.5/10
CM: Casemiro
7.2/10
CM: Christian Eriksen
7.2/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
6.9/10
AM: Joshua Zirkzee
6.2/10
AM: Amad Diallo
6.3/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
5.6/10
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (33' for Zirkzee)
7.0/10
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (64' for Casemiro)
6.0/10
SUB: Leny Yoro (65' for Martinez)
6.3/10
SUB: Antony (83' for De Ligt)
N/A
Newcastle United Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (4-1-2-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Martin Dubravka
7.1/10
LB: Lewis Hall
7.7/10
CB: Dan Burn
7.8/10
CB: Fabian Schar
7.3/10
RB: Kieran Trippier
7.3/10
DM: Sandro Tonali
6.7/10
AM: Bruno Guimaraes
7.3/10
AM: Joelinton
8.3/10
LW: Anthony Gordon
8.0/10
RW: Jacob Murphy
6.8/10
ST: Alexander Isak
8.1/10
SUB: Valentino Livramento (58' for Trippier)
6.7/10
SUB: Joe Willock (85' for Gordon)
N/A
SUB: Harvey Barnes (85' for Murphy)
N/A