Manchester United Drops Points to FC Twente in Europa League Opener
Manchester United dropped points in its first UEFA Europa League game of the campaign to FC Twente after a 68th minute equalizer by Sam Lammers.
Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a rocket finish and it looked like United would cruise to three points. Twente's Sam Lammers ended up equalizing for the Eredivisie side in the 68th minute with a left-footed strike past André Onana at his near post. Lars Unnerstall made a key save in stoppage time with his left hand to deny United a winner.
Of the Premier League teams competing in UEFA tournaments this season, just Liverpool secured three points in its opening fixture. Manchester City and Arsenal drew to Serie A's Inter and Atalanta respectively; Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have yet to play their first games in the Conference and Europa Leagues respectively.
Erik ten Hag's team has won two of its last six games in all competitions, a 3–0 win against 10-men Southampton in the league and a 7–0 thrashing of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. United outshot Twente 19-7 on the night at Old Trafford.
Manchester United's next Europa League game is on the road to Porto on Oct. 3.