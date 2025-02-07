Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings as Harry Maguire Saves the Day
Harry Maguire won it for Manchester United in the final minute of additional time of the FA Cup sending the Red Devils to the fifth round.
Just as it looked like a disastrous night for Manchester United at Old Trafford, Maguire buried a header from a Bruno Fernandes set piece to win it against Leicester City. The holders advance to the next round which is all that matters at the end of the day, but the overall performance will leave fans questioning Ruben Amorim's direction. Static play, passing backward and lacking quality in the final third plagued United most of the game.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring for the Foxes scoring just the second goal of his tenure at the club. It took until the 68th minute for United to equalize through Joshua Zirkzee three minutes after coming off the bench. It looked like the Red Devils would play consecutive FA Cup games with extra time. Then, a set piece from the captain found Maguire who fired a header past Mads Hermansen.
Replays of the goal showed Maguire might've been offside, but as there's no VAR in the FA Cup the goal was not looked at.
Player ratings from the win below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Leicester City (3-4-2-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Andre Onana
6.4/10
CB: Harry Maguire
8.0/10
CB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.9/10
CB: Leny Yoro
7.1/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
7.2/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
7.9/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
8.7/10
RWB: Patrick Dorgu
6.5/10
AM: Amad Diallo
7.8/10
AM: Kobbie Mainoo
6.6/10
ST: Rasmus Hojlund
6.5/10
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (46' for Dorgu)
7.1/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (64' for Mainoo)
7.8/10
SUB: Casemiro (90' for Ugarte)
N/A