Manchester United 3-1 Southampton: Player Ratings as Amad Diallo Hat Trick Saves Red Devils
Manchester United defeated Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to a second half hat trick from Amad Diallo.
Diallo continues to perform like United's player of the season once again rescuing a side that should've easily dismissed the last place team in the league. Southampton took the lead in the first half through an unlucky own goal by Manuel Ugarte. United had opportunities to get things back level in the second half, but Southampton continued to survive through last ditch defending.
That is, until Diallo decided to take things into his own hands. An equalizer in the 82nd minute, followed by two goals in rapid succession in stoppage time secured the player's first-ever hat trick and the title of savior on the night.
What once looked another evening of disappointment and frustration ended with Diallo's name being sang by Old Trafford. A moment the 22-year-old will never forget as he continues to prove he's a player for the present and future.
Player ratings from the night below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Southampton (3-4-2-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Andre Onana
7.8/10
CB: Lisandro Martínez
6.8/10
CB: Leny Yoro
7.0/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.7/10
LWB: Noussair Mazraoui
8.0/10
CM: Kobbie Mainoo
6.0/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
6.1/10
RWB: Amad Diallo
9.7/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes (C)
7.5/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
7.8/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
6.2/10
SUB: Antony (46' for Mainoo)
6.7/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (53' for Højlund)
6.5/10
SUB: Toby Collyer (54' for Ugarte)
6.5/10
SUB: Christian Eriksen (83' for Mazraoui)
N/A
SUB: Harry Maguire (83' for Yoro)
N/A
Southampton Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (3-4-2-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Aaron Ramsdale
5.7/10
CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis
6.1/10
CB: Jan Bednarek
6.9/10
CB: James Bree
6.4/10
LWB: Kyle Walker-Peters
6.7/10
CM: Joe Aribo
7.4/10
CM: Lesley Ugochukwu
7.0/10
RWB: Yukinari Sugawara
6.4/10
AM: Kamaldeen Sulemana
6.3/10
AM: Tyler Dibling
6.5/10
ST: Mateus Fernandes
7.5/10
SUB: William Smallbone (63' for Dibling)
5.9/10
SUB: Flynn Downes (73' for Aribo)
6.2/10
SUB: Adam Armstrong 73' for Fernandes)
5.9/10
SUB: Nathan Wood (84' for Bednarek)
N/A
SUB: Paul Onuachu (84' for Ugochukwu)
N/A