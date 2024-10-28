Manchester United Fires Erik Ten Hag, Announces Interim Manager
Erik ten Hag is out as Manchester United manager, the club announced Monday morning.
"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," the club said in a statement. Ten Hag departs the Red Devils with a 44-14-27 record. He won three Premier League Manager of the Month awards winning a Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his tenure.
The move comes after a demoralizing loss to West Ham United this past weekend. The loss was United's fourth in its first nine league games of the season. The club also failed to register a win in its first three Europa League games.
Former Manchester United striker and PSV manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will serve as the interim head coach while a search for the next manager is conducted. Van Nistelrooy will be supported by the current coaching team.