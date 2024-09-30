Manchester United Injury Crisis Compounded by Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount Injuries
Manchester United midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount both suffered injuries in the 0–3 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, per the club.
Erik ten Hag had expected to go into his side's Europa League clash vs. FC Porto without Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and potentially Harry Maguire all due to injury. With fresh injuries to Mount and Mainoo, the Red Devils' midfield options are now down to Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes–who both started against Spurs–as well as veteran players Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.
The 19-year-old Mainoo appeared to suffer a knock and was taken off near the end of the first half vs. Tottenham. Mount was brought on to replace Mainoo but was then taken off in the 85th minute after an aerial challenge with Radu Drăgușin left him bleeding from his head.
"I can't say in this moment," ten Hag said post match to Manchester United TV about the injuries. "I have to find out but, of course, when a player is coming off before half-time already, then there are some concerns. Also, I have seen how Mason came off. He was bleeding so it's clear there are some problems there and we have to see how they recover in the coming days."
Mainoo missed a combined 23 games for United and the England national team at the start of last season with an ankle injury. Mount, however, hasn't had the best injury luck since his move from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford in the summer 2024 transfer window.
The 25-year-old has missed 31 matches for United since the start of last season with calf and hamstring injuries. While Mainoo might be able to recover for minutes against Porto, Mount could be sidelined until this weekend's clash against Aston Villa or until after the October international break.