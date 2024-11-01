Manchester United Names Ruben Amorim as Next Manager
Manchester United announced the signing of Rúben Amorim as the club's next manager succeeding Erik ten Hag.
"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November," United said in the announcement. Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who guided the club to the Carabao Cup semifinals on Wednesday, will manage the team until Amorim takes over.
The Portuguese manager joins just four days after Ten Hag was fired following poor starts to the Premier League and Europa League. Amorim won two Primeira Liga titles during his tenure in Lisbon and is now tasked with taking over one of the biggest clubs in the world.
Manchester United currently sits 14th in the Premier League table on just 11 points from a possible 27. The team has drawn all three of its opening Europa League fixtures as well. Not only does Amorim face an uphill battle getting United back on track, but he'll have to manage a squad that is rife with injuries.