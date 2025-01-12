Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: FA Cup
The highlight fixture of FA Cup action this weekend kicks off at 10 a.m. ET with Arsenal hosting Manchester United.
The Red Devils lost a historic fourth Premier League game in a row against the Gunners last time out as Ruben Amorim's side continues to be hot and cold. Since the loss at Emirates Stadium back on Dec. 4, Manchester United has lost to Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanders and Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Red Devils were also bounced from the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur.
Though, Amorim also won his first Manchester derby and drew against Liverpool at Anfield. Anything can happen in a cup tie, but a result here would be massive for the Portuguese manager's project.
Here's how Manchester United could line up against Arsenal.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana gets the start in goal considering the profile of the game.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro could replace De Ligt in United's back lin
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire nearly won it at the death against Liverpool last time out, but he continues to play well for Amorim.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine completes the back three hoping for a different result this time against Arsenal.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui could be a candidate for a rest with Amad Diallo dropping into the position, but Amorim should go with the Moroccan.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan continues to patrol midfield as he aims to make himself a key piece of the squad moving forward.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo pairs Ugarte in midfield hoping to contain Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—No surprise here, Dalot is a nailed on starter.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain assisted the opener at Anfield.
AM: Amad Diallo—Diallo continues to impress after scoring the equalizer that secured a point for the Red Devils against Liverpool.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Ruben Amorim calls on Højlund to start up top once again.