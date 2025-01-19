Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Manchester United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, as the Red Devils seek to clinch back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.
Amad Diallo's hat-trick in United's 3-1 win over Southampton on Thursday earned the club a first league win in five matches. The Red Devils have had an impressive start to 2025, with a 2-2 draw away at league leaders Liverpool on Jan 5, followed by last Sunday's FA Cup third-round victory away at Arsenal before winning again on Thursday against Southampton.
Head coach Ruben Amorim will have full back Diogo Dalot available for selection once again after the Portugal international's one-match suspension for a red card against Arsenal.
Midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are expected to be available, despite both players being withdrawn early against Southampton on Thursday, at half-time, and in the 53rd minute respectively.
Marcus Rashford's omission from the first-team squad is expected to continue this weekend. The 27-year-old's last appearance for the club came on Dec 12, and the forward continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month. Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Mason Mount all remain sidelined due to injury.
Here's what United's XI could look like against Brighton on Jan. 19.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—The Cameroon international has started all 21 of United's league games this season.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The 25-year-old now looks at his most assured since signing last summer from Bayern Munich.
CB: Harry Maguire—The England international is expected to return into the starting line-up, after being benched on Thursday.
CB - Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine will most likely be preferred to Leny Yoro, who notably struggled vs. Southampton.
RWB: Amad Diallo—After claiming his first hat-trick for United on Thursday, the Ivorian may be rewarded by Amorim with a start at Old Trafford.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguay international was withdrawn after 53 minutes on Thursday, but is expected to be available as normal for Sunday.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The 19-year-old was taken off at halftime against Southampton, but seems to have now nailed down a regular starting place in the team under Amorim.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international may return to the linlineupe up after his one-match suspension for his red card vs. Arsenal last Sunday.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain has been at the heart of the team's strong start to 2025, with some excellent displays in midfield.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Eyes will be drawn to the Argentinean forward on Sunday, as the 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea this week.
ST: Rasmus Hojlund—The 21-year-old looks set to lead the line once again this week, even with teammate Joshua Zirkzee's eye-catching cameos in recent matches.