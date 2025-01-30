Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. FCSB: Europa League
Manchester United travel to Bucharest for their final Europa League game of the league phase taking on FCSB.
Ruben Amorim's side need to win on the night to guarantee a spot in the round of 16. There are scenarios where a draw will be enough to get through in the top eight, but Man United are already booked for the playoffs. The Red Devils are one of three teams still unbeaten in teh competition, but three draws ahave affected the team's overall standings. Depending on Eintracht Frankfurt and Athletic Bilbao's results on the final day, Man United could finish as high as second.
Amorim hinted ahead of the game that the squad could be rotated to give certain players a rest citing the importance of doing so.
Here's how Manchester United could look come their final game of the Europa League league phase.
GK: Altay Bayindir––United's cup keeper gets the start in net.
CB: Victor Lindelof—The Swedish defender is back fit and part of the traveling squad.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire is quietly racking up solid performances, though he'll look to clean up the mistake he made against Rangers.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro completes the back three.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Moroccan international gets a start at center back having filled in outside of his natural wing back position.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan seemingly avoided any major issues after picking up a knock against Fulham.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The 19-year-old could be a candidate for a rest with Toby Collyer coming into the team, or as an early substitute for Mainoo.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international has started all but one of United's 22 Premier League games this season.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain leads the attack and continues to play at a high level.
AM: Christian Eriksen––The Danish midfielder gets the nod next to Fernandes.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee gets the start up top.