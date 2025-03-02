Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: FA Cup
Manchester United take on Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round looking to defend the trophy they won last season.
It's been far from a comfortable path to the fifth round for the Red Devils. They needed penalties to defeat Arsenal and left it late against Leicester City. Harry Maguire's goal against the Foxes was the difference maker as they continue to search for a trophy in the wake of a disappointing league campaign. Next up is Fulham, another difficult test though one they've had success against recently.
A win in the fifth round would mark three wins over the Cottagers in a single season after completing a Premier League double over them this season.
Here's how Manchester United's XI could look come the FA Cup fifth round.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana––Bayindir remains injured so Onana should start.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman keeps his starting spot.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire anchors the defense scoring the winner against Leicester City last time out in the FA cup.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro should start once again in defense.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui has filled in at center back at previous points this season, but he starts on the right side as a wing back with Patrick Dorgu suspended.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan keeps his place in midfield.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes starts alongside Ugarte captaining the side.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot returns to the left wing back position given Dorgu's suspension.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho––Garnacho starts as the first attacking player coming in off the left.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee starts next to Garnacho with the ability to carry the ball and form a strike partnership with Hojlund.
ST: Rasmus Hojlund—Hojlund continues to be the best option available at striker.