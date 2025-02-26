Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Manchester United host Ipswich Town in the Premier League looking for a league win for the first time in a month.
The Red Devils enter Wednesday's game 15th in the table on just 30 points. The club's focus is defending their FA Cup and potentially a deep run in the Europa League, but first and foremost they're looking for any sort of consistency. Man United last won in the league on Jan. 26. Before that, Jan. 16 against Southampton and Dec. 15 in the Manchester derby.
Ruben Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Toby Collyer, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are all out for this game. Though Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eirksen should both be available alongside Chido Obi.
Here's how Manchester United could line up vs. Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana starts as the top option.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Moroccan starts as the right-sided defender.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire starts centrally looking to command the defense.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman should be in line for another start.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot starts and is really the only option in the position given Mazraoui's place in the back line.
CM: Casemiro—Casemiro starts as one of the two central midfielders looking to protect the back line while progressing the ball when necessary.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain started more forward last time, but could return next to Casemiro against Ipswich Town.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—The winter signing starts again on the left.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee continues to show flashes of what he's capable of, but needs to be more consistent in front of net.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—The Argentine had a positive showing off the bench against Everton.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Højlund hasn't scored in the Premier League since Dec. 7.