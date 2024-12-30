Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Premier League
Manchester United host Newcastle United in both sides' last game of the calendar year.
Both teams come in on completely different trajectories. Newcastle United have found the form that got them back to the Champions League two seasons ago under Eddie Howe. Winners of their last four in all competitions, the Magpies have scored at least three goals in each game moving up to fifth in the table.
For Manchester United, things are getting bleak fast. The team has collected just 22 points from a possible 54 so far. And the road isn't getting any easier from here on out. After the turn of the new year, Liverpool in the league and Arsenal in the FA Cup on the road await.
Amorim has to shift his lineup given Bruno Fernandes will miss the game through suspension. The club captain picked up two yellow cards last time out against Wolverhampton Wanderers. A team that's struggling to find consistency must weather the Newcastle storm without its chief creator and leader on the pitch.
Here's how Manchester United could line up vs. Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana trails Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Matz Selz by one for the league lead in clean sheets.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The former Bayern Munich and Juventus defender returns to the starting lineup.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire continues to start in the middle of the back three.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The World Cup champion completes the back three.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Diallo started further up last time, but he could return to the RWB role. Either way, he should be starting most games moving forward.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte starts as he continues to build rhythm in Amorim's system.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo pairs Ugarte as the two have a difficult task of containing a threatening Newcastle United side.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot continues starting on the left.
AM: Christian Eriksen—With Bruno Fernandes suspended, Eriksen starts centrally behind the striker playing off the right side.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho comes into the side with Rashford still missing from the squad.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Amorim could opt for Joshua Zirkzee, but Højlund should start up top again.