Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester United return from the international break on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest.
Most of the Red Devils' hopes, if not all, lie in the Europa League given their poor league form this season. Currently sat 13th in the table, hopes of finishing in the European places have all but diminished. If anything, the Premier League will be used to build confidence in Ruben Amorim's tactical system for the UEFA competition.
Yet, they can't afford to falter in their remaining nine games in England. They still have big games including Chelsea, Newcastle United, a Manchester derby, Aston Villa and their opponents this week. Nottingham Forest are pushing for Champions League qualification. They're one of the best stories this season and are hungry to achieve their goal.
Manchester United are getting a boost in defense with the return of Harry Maguire which should help solidify a back line that's suffered multiple injuries this season.
Here's what Manchester United's XI could look like against Forest on Apr. 1.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (3-4-3)
GK: André Onana—Onana keeps his place in-between the sticks.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt starts as one of the three defenders looking to keep a clean sheet against a potent Forest attack.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire, according to Amorim, is ready to return.
CB: Leny Yoro—The Frenchman completes the back three.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui has been one of Manchester United's best players this season.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain remains pivotal to United's season.
CM: Casemiro—The former Real Madrid man should partner Fernandes in the heart of midfield.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot starts off the left completing the midfield while also helping in defense.
RW: Alejandro Garnacho––Garnacho gets the opportunity to continue impressing Amorim while making himself a nailed-on starter for the rest of the season and in the Europa League.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The Danish striker scored during the international break.
LW: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee has shown glimpses of his potential this season, but needs to be consistent the rest of the way.