Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Carabao Cup
Manchester United's pathway to their first trophy under Ruben Amorim continues against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.
Coming off a signature win against rivals Manchester City at the weekend, Manchester United must quickly turn their attention to a meeting with Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Red Devils punched their ticket to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals with victories over Barnsley and Leicester City, but Tottenham presents a much larger challenge.
Manchester United will be without the injured Luke Shaw and Mason Mount for the domestic cup fixture. Marcus Rashford also is not in the squad for the second consecutive match after hinting about a possible departure from the club. Alejandro Garnacho, the other player who missed out on the Manchester derby, did travel with the team, but it remains to be seen if Amorim will give him the nod in such an important fixture.
Here's what Manchester United's XI could look like against Spurs on Dec. 19.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—The goalkeeper only has one clean sheet in his last seven appearances.
CB: Leny Yoro—The 19-year-old could be in for his second start since coming back from a long-term foot injury.
CB: Harry Maguire—The England international will make his 220th appearance for the Red Devils.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine assisted United's winner against City at the weekend.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot will look to bounce back from a rather forgetful night at the Etihad.
CM: Casemiro—Expect the ex-Real Madrid man to get the nod so Amorim can rest Manuel Ugarte.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo's defensive efforts were sorely missed when the teenager was sidelined with a muscle injury.
LWB: Tyrell Malacia—Amorim has relied on Malacia in midweek fixtures. The Dutchman is continuing to find his form and build up his match fitness after returning from his knee injury.
AM: Amad Diallo—It is hard to imagine Amorim selecting any other option ahead of Diallo. The 22-year-old is coming off scoring the winner against City and has been one of United's best players in recent fixtures.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes has three assists and two goals in his last five appearances. The captain will look to exploit a weakened Spurs backline.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Although Joshua Zirkzee could be in for some minutes, Højlund is the striker finding the most success under his new manager.