Manchester United Prepared to Meet Ruben Amorim Release Clause, per Report
Manchester United is reportedly willing to pay Rúben Amorim's release clause and name him the next manager of the club.
Sporting Lisbon has told the Portuguese stock exchange that the Premier League club is prepared to pay the manager's release clause, per Sky Sports. According to Fabrizio Romano, details between the manager and club are in place and negotiations are underway to figure out his exit from Sporting CP.
Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag on Monday after the team's fifth Premier League loss in nine games to open the season. The Dutchman won two domestic cups as United boss, but couldn't string together consistent results in the league during his tenure amid questionable signings and numerous injuries.
This is a developing story.