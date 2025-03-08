Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Complete Head-to-Head Record
In the eyes of many, Manchester United vs. Arsenal is the fixture of the Premier League. Two historic clubs, countless superstars, players wearing both shirts, this rivalry dominated the title picture for years in England. Some both sides will even say their rivalry with one another is bigger than those they have with local teams, though sometimes it's just to rile up Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur fans.
Despite the fact that both clubs are on different trajectories in recent years, form goes out the window when these two sides meet. Their rivalry will be renewed on Sunday, Mar. 9 when Arsenal visit Old Trafford.
Take a look at five classic league meetings between the two sides and a comprehensive head-to-head record.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Five Classic Premier League Matches
5. Arsenal 3–2 Manchester United: Jan. 22, 2023
In the height of Arsenal's first Premier League title challenge under Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag's Red Devils came to Emirates Stadium looking to play spoiler. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the first half with a booming strike from outside the box. It only took Arsenal five minutes to equalize through former striker Eddie Nketiah.
Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front in the second half with a patented goal, but Lisandro Martinez equalized shortly after. Arsenal refused to give up and it was Nketiah once again who directed the ball into the net with the tiniest of touches. Fans will never forget the emanating sound when VAR confirmed the goal.
Watch the highlights here.
4. Manchester United 8–2 Arsenal: Aug. 28, 2011
Manchester United's eight goal performance still stings Arsenal fans to this day. A hat trick from Wayne Rooney, brace from Ashley Young and goals from Danny Welbeck, Nani and Park Ji-sung demoralized an Arsenal side that had been relegated from the title race by Chelsea.
The game ranks as the second highest scoring game in Premier League history behind Portsmouth and Redding from Sept. 2007 when there were 11 goals between the two sides.
3. Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: May 8, 2002
As the song goes, "We won the league at Anfield. We won it at the Lane, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford."
Sylvain Wiltord scored the only goal at Old Trafford back in May 2002 as Arsenal secured the Premier League trophy at their rival's ground. A key moment in the Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger rivalry that defined the Premier League for years.
Arsenal would go on to win the double that season lifting the FA Cup.
2. Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Sept. 3, 2023
Another recent clash between these two sides, and one that was reminiscent of the first entry on the list. Rashford scored a classic goal to take the lead, but Martin Ødegaard equalized right away.
Manchester United thought they were going to be the team to win it at the death this time through Alejandro Garnacho, though a VAR check revealed he was offside by the tiniest of margins because of some intuition from Gabriel. Instead, Arsenal won it minutes later in stoppage time as Declan Rice scored his first goal as a Gunner. Gabriel Jesus added a third in the dying minutes to cap off a perfect day in north London.
Watch the match's highlights here.
1. Manchester United 2–0 Arsenal: Oct. 24, 2004
The end of the Invincibles. One of the most iconic, and controversial games in league history.
Ruud Van Nistelrooy's penalty brought an end to Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run, Wayne Rooney's goal thereafter was the cherry on top for United fans. Context coming into the game, tempers flared the season prior when a Patrick Vieira red card threatened Arsenal's invincible run before it even started. The Dutchman missed a penalty, and the altercation with Martin Keown is well documented after the game, but he redeemed himself over a year later.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 243
- Manchester United wins: 99
- Arsenal wins: 90
- Draws: 54
Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Premier League Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 211
- Manchester United wins: 85
- Arsenal wins: 77
- Draws: 49
Mikel Arteta vs. Ruben Amorim: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 2
- Arteta wins: 1
- Amorim wins: 1
- Draws: 0
Top Scorers in Manchester United vs. Arsenal
Player
Club
Goals
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
12
David Herd
Manchester United (7), Arsenal (4)
11
Jack Rowley
Manchester United
10
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
9
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
9
Rooney leads the way with the most goals scored between the two sides. The closest of active players for both clubs is Rashford (on loan at Aston Villa) with six and Saka with three.