Mandy Haught Replaces Injured Jane Campbell Ahead of USWNT's Second Fixture Against Iceland
Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haight has received her first U.S. Women's National Team call-up as Jane Campbell is struck down by injury.
Head coach Emma Hayes was forced to make a late change to her squad after Jane Campbell suffered a muscle injury during training, ahead of the team's 3-1 defeat against Iceland last night.
The 25-year-old will now join the team ahead of their second fixture against the Icelandic team on Sunday in Nashville, alongside fellow goalkeepers Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher.
Although she has no previous senior team experience, Haught has played an active role in the USWNT's under-20s, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship.
She's had an impressive season at Utah Royals, playing a total of 23 matches, spanning 2,070 minutes and has recorded four clean sheets.
Prior to that, Haught was drafted by NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2020, secured experience playing in Sweden for Pitea over 2021 to 2022 and then returned to Gotham where she helped the club win the NSWL Championship.
The USWNT kicked-off their international break off in style last night, securing their first win outside of a tournament under new manager Hayes.
Alyssa Thompson celebrated her first goal for the national team, with goals also coming from Jaedyn Shaw and Sophia Smith.