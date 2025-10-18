Marc Guehi’s Final Contract Decision Confirmed by Crystal Palace Manager
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed Marc Guéhi will leave the Eagles upon the expiry of his contract next summer, when Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to fight for his signature.
Guéhi’s reluctance to extend saw Palace agree a £35 million ($47 million) deal to sell the England defender to Liverpool during the summer, but the deal ultimately broke down when Palace decided keeping hold of Guéhi this season could prove more valuable.
Since that moment, a departure on a free transfer in 2026 has always been seen as likely, and now Glasner has confirmed he expects to bid farewell to his captain at the end of the current season.
“I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” Glasner admitted.
“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘No, I want to make something different.’ And that’s normal.
“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”
European Heavyweights Circling for Guéhi
While clubs could try to sign Guéhi in a typical transfer when the January transfer window, the England international is expected to finish the season with Palace and depart on a free when his contract expires.
That stance gives an advantage to overseas suitors like Barcelona and Real Madrid who, per FIFA rules, can speak with Guéhi directly in January in the hope of agreeing a pre-contract as soon as possible.
Premier League clubs must wait until far later in the summer to officially approach domestic free agents. Liverpool are expected to do so but they could face competition from a number of the division’s top sides, with Manchester City and Manchester United both named as suitors.
As the prospect of signing Guéhi on a free transfer becomes increasingly realistic, plenty of new admirers could soon emerge. The likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been tentatively linked, with Guéhi likely to make his decision depending on the project available to him.