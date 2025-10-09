Marc Guehi Breaks Silence on Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Links
Marc Guéhi says ongoing transfer links with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich “don’t matter” to him as long as he continues to play well.
Guéhi was on the brink of leaving Crystal Palace for Liverpool on transfer deadline day early last month, only for the proposed move to collapse when the Eagles were unable to find a replacement.
The England defender has earned plaudits for the way he has handled himself throughout, in stark contrast to Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Yoane Wissa effectively going on strike to force their respective moves to Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United.
But even though he stayed at Palace, Guéhi’s situation is far from resolved. He is out of contract at the end of the season, which currently means he’d be moving on as a free agent. Liverpool have been tipped to resurrect their deal when the January transfer window opens, especially now that Giovanni Leoni has been sidelined with a serious knee injury and defensive cover is paper thin.
Equally, if it gets to January and no Palace contract has been agreed, Guéhi could theoretically sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club to lock in a summer move overseas.
Publicly, at least, he is staying calm and focusing only on what is directly in front of him.
“For me, it doesn’t matter. As long as I’m playing well for Palace, there is an opportunity for me to be here [with England],” the 25-year-old told reporters while on international duty. “Whether it’s sorted or not, it doesn’t matter for me.
“Personally, I don’t know if I can think that far ahead. I like to just take it step by step, and that is just focusing on the games that I have at Palace and any upcoming opportunities I have here.”
European Giants in Need of Defensive Strengthening
Aside from Liverpool’s desperate need for centre-back reinforcement, with Ibrahima Konaté currently also sidelined and not guaranteed to be at Anfield next season because of his own contract situation, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all on the lookout.
Madrid spent a substantial amount to sign Dean Huijsen in June, but with David Alaba turning 34 just days before his contract expires next summer and Antonio Rüdiger also getting on in age, planning for the future has to be an immediate consideration at the Bernabéu.
Barcelona have Pau Cubarsí but no marquee defensive partner. At Bayern, meanwhile, the respective futures have Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano have been the subject of speculation.
All three European giants have shown a willingness to dip into the market for English talent in recent years, with Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Jude Bellingham in Madrid, Marcus Rashford now in Barcelona for at least this season, and Harry Kane lighting up the Allianz Arena.