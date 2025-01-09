Marta Extends Contract With Orlando Pride Until 2026
The greatest of all time is going nowhere.
On Thursday, the Orlando Pride announced that Marta had agreed to a new two-year contract that will keep the Brazilian legend with the Florida club through to the 2026 season. Marta was a free agent, with her previous contract expiring at the end of 2024.
The 38-year-old is coming off one of the best individual and collective seasons of her career both in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and with Brazil. She was an MVP nominee, was named in the league's Best XI, and was featured on FIFPRO World XI of 2024. With Brazil, she won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and then subsequently retired from international soccer.
For Orlando, Marta played 25 matches and scored 11 goals (including playoffs), which statistically was her best minutes and goal contributions in the NWSL since 2017, her first season with Orlando.
“This is a team where everybody works for each other, where everyone believes in each other, and I’m so excited to continue this journey with this club," Marta said.
"Last year we proved everyone wrong and did something so special, as a team, and that’s why I’m so happy to have the opportunity to sign for two more years. Personally, it also means a lot to me that I will reach 10 seasons as an Orlando Pride player, a special number for me as I have worn the No. 10 jersey most of my career,”
In 2024, the Pride broke records for the most points (60) and wins (18) in a single season. The club embarked on a record 23-match unbeaten run while topping the standings and winning the playoffs. In turn, Orlando lifted the coveted shield and championship trophies. Those were also the first-ever trophies in the club's history.
On that run to winning the 2024 NWSL championship, Marta scored in both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches for the Pride. But it was her crucial game-winning semifinal goal, where she dribbled through almost the entire Kansas City defense, that will be remembered so fondly.
“Coming off the most successful season in our club’s history and, personally, one of the best of her professional career, re-signing Marta was a key business priority for us during this offseason,” said Orlando Pride VP of Sporting Operations and Sporting Director, Haley Carter.
“The impact she has made on our team, our locker room and our community is evident, of course through her incredible skill as a player, but even more so through her selfless and exemplary leadership style. We are thrilled to have secured her as a member of the Pride for the next two years and look forward to seeing what more we will accomplish during her tenure.”
Since joining Orlando in 2017, the Brazilian international has made 128 appearances and scored 42 goals—14 of those game-winners. She has also notched 19 assists. Both statistics are club records for Orlando.
Internationally, Marta is the only women’s player to be named FIFA World Player of the Year six times and the lone player—men’s or women’s—to win five in a row. She has won three Olympic silver medals with Brazil, three Copa America titles and one World Cup runners-up medal.
In 2024, FIFA also named its Women's Goal of the Year award after the Brazilian. In fitting fashion, Marta won the first-ever 'Marta Award' for her stunning strike against Jamaica.