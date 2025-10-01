‘My Responsibility’—Mascherano Takes Blame as Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield Hopes Collapse
Inter Miami are out of Supporters’ Shield contention losing 5–3 to the Chicago Fire leaving MLS Cup as their only hope of silverware this season.
It was not the first time that Miami had been picked apart at home. The result marked the third time in the regular season they had allowed four goals or more.
Miami did well to fight back after trailing 3–1 at halftime, with Luis Suárez scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the season to level the score. Justin Reynolds scored the eventual winning goal, only for the night to end with Brian Gutiérrez’s stupendous strike.
Mascherano Takes the Blame
Miami head coach Javier Mascherano took full responsibility for the result, which was Miami’s sixth match in 17 days.
“In this game, the person responsible for the plan and everything that happened is me,” Mascherano admitted. “We prepared for one type of match, but it turned out to be something completely different.
“At halftime, we made changes that worked for stretches, but we clearly ran the risk of being exposed on the counter. It’s a shame, because as I told the players, it wasn’t about names but about our approach. We wanted to control possession, and this loss is entirely my responsibility.”
In 2024, Miami conceded just 49 goals in the regular season, and in 2025, they have already allowed 52 with three matches to go.
Miami Continue Falling Short of Trophies
Outside of the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield, Miami have fallen short of trophies.
This season, they missed out on each of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Supporters’ Shield, while also failing to win the FIFA Club World Cup—though the latter remained improbable given the field.
Now, their last chance will come in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In their record-setting season, they crashed out in the first round to ninth-seeded, Atlanta United, in a best-of-three series.
The Herons can now finish no higher than second in the Eastern Conference and are back on the pitch on Saturday against the New England Revolution, before their final two matches against Atlanta United and Nashville SC ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
As for the Supporters’ Shield, the Philadelphia Union control their own destiny with two matches remaining, while the Vancouver Whitecaps could also swoop in with three games left, should the Union falter.