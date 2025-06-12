‘Since I Was a Child’—Matheus Cunha Sends First Message to Man Utd After Finalising Transfer
Matheus Cunha has vowed to help Manchester United re-establish themselves as one of Europe’s top sides after finalising his long-awaited move to Old Trafford.
United confirmed earlier this month that they had reached an agreement to sign Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the versatile forward still needing to obtain a visa to continue playing in England before being able to finalise his move.
With all the legal requirements now out of the way, Cunha sat down to ink a five-year contract which includes the option for a further 12 months.
“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player,” he told club media. “Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.
“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”
That excitement was shared by newly appointed sporting director Jason Wilcox, who explained how the new £62.5 million ($84.7 million) signing fits into the club’s vision.
“Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window,” he revealed.
"He has proved his ability to succeed in the Premier League as one of the most exciting and productive forwards in England during his time at Wolves, and, before that, in Spain and Germany. He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”