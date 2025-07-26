Matt Turner’s Ligue 1 Move at Risk: Three Options for USMNT Goalkeeper
For any player looking to make a significant contribution at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing regular minutes and being in form is a must.
While many of the U.S. men’s national team players have sorted out their club situations or are already key contributors, the same can’t be said for Matt Turner, who seems to have lost his grasp on the starting goalkeeper role under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Through the 2024–25 season, the 31-year-old struggled to find time on loan with Crystal Palace from Nottingham Forest, playing only three games. Meanwhile, he struggled at the Concacaf Nations League with the USMNT and was surpassed by New York City FC’s Matt Freese at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Now, after nearly securing a move to Lyon in France’s Ligue 1, he might be out of luck. While the club were keen to bring him in as a replacement for Lucas Perri, their financial situation has proven problematic, and they have taken on legal help to cancel the transfer worth a reported $9.4 million.
Previously, the financial situation had relegated the French giants to Ligue 2, before an appeal saw them reinstated into the top flight, albeit on hard times.
Yet, the issues facing Turner are two-fold. First, he has to sort out which club he belongs to, and at the same time, navigate the right path towards consistent playing time at a high level, to keep his place on the USMNT.
Here are three options he could take.
Lyon Complete the Transfer
The most straightforward and primary option for Turner would be that Lyon complete the transfer from Nottingham Forest, regardless of their current financial situation. From Turner’s perspective, it would allow him to be a top-choice goalkeeper in Europe for the first time, replacing Perri, who recently joined Premier League side Leeds United.
Currently, Lyon have Lassine Diarra, Mathieu Patouillet and Remy Deschamps under contract, with Deschamps the only one to have played first-team games for the club, but likely to be the backup under Turner, should the transfer go through.
Another Loan Within England
When Turner moved from Forest to Crystal Palace on loan, the hope was that he may be able to get a few more minutes and battle for a key role. Yet, he never challenged Dean Henderson for the starting spot, and faded into the background of Palace’s plans, even as USMNT teammate Chris Richards thrived at center back.
However, should the transfer be cancelled, a loan to the lower levels in England could be in the cards, albeit a potential step down from the level he should be competing at if he hopes to be the starting goalkeeper for the USMNT.
Return to MLS
Leaving Europe might not entice many, but it could be the right path for Turner, after his so-far unsuccessful foray into UEFA. Previously, he was a star with the New England Revolution, and would likely slide right into a starting role if he were to return to that club.
Other potential clubs that could look at a new starting goalkeeper include the San Jose Earthquakes, Atlanta United and D.C. United, with others having the potential to open up a spot should they view Turner, who has expressed his openness to an MLS return, as an option.
Turner’s struggles in England aren’t the first time for an American goalkeeper, and a return to MLS could match a similar path to Zack Steffen, who failed to crack regular minutes with Manchester City before returning to MLS as a star goalkeeper with the Colorado Rapids.