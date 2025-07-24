MLS Commissioner Defends Ban on “Political Signage” Amid ICE Protests in Stadiums
Amid a tense time in the stands at MLS matches, commissioner Don Garber defended the league’s ban on political signage at matches and events.
In a midseason press conference ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game in Austin, the top MLS executive was pressed on the issues facing supporters, including the safety of Latino communities, which have been among those impacted by increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity across the United States and in-stadium protests.
“We want to ensure that we’re having displays that are not going to incite anyone,” Garber told reporters. “The best way to do that is to have the policy we have, which prohibits having political signage or anything to do with legislative acts on display in our stadiums.”
“I understand and sympathize with those that are impacted by this. I grew up in a very diverse environment. We are a very diverse league, but we have to be very thoughtful about how we engage in this situation.”
Over the last three months, several MLS supporters groups have boycotted games, following in the footsteps of Nashville SC group La Brigada de Oro, which advised supporters to skip matches due to increased ICE activity in Tennessee.
“Our community is being terrorized right now,” La Brigada de Oro founder Abel Acosta told The Athletic in May following the first boycott. “We’re being hunted. That’s how we feel.”
Several other Latino-based groups have followed suit, while other supporter groups protested in support. However, the league has continued to uphold its ban on what it deems to be “political signage,” with fans being asked, at a minimum, to remove banners or risk being banned from stadiums.
In 2021, an MLS spokesperson stated to The Salt Lake Tribune that roughly 30% of its supporters are Hispanic, and the league offers full broadcast and editorial coverage in Spanish through its programming.
League Doesn’t Take Official Stance, Allows Clubs to Decide
While the league has not taken an official stance, and Garber reiterated this on Wednesday, the commissioner did not object to teams making statements. As of the press conference, however, only LAFC had commented.
“Today, when so many in our city are feeling fear and uncertainty, LAFC stands shoulder to shoulder with all members of our community,” the club said on June 8. “LAFC believes the true strength of community comes from the people and cultures that make up the tapestry of this beautiful and diverse city.”
Following La Brigada de Oro’s initial protest, LAFC and LA Galaxy supporters have been among those most prominent in protesting against increased ICE activity. At a recent El Tráfico derby between the two sides, LAFC supporters unfurled a banner in Spanish, which read “Los Angeles unidos jamás será vencido,” (“Los Angeles, united, will never be defeated”).
Previously, the Chicago Fire banned fans for refusing to remove an anti-ICE sign, which allegedly violated the league’s MLS Fan Code of Conduct, which reads:
“The following conduct is prohibited in the Stadium and all parking lots, facilities and areas controlled by the Club or MLS... Displaying signs, symbols, images, using language or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation.”
In Texas, fans have collaborated with Austin FC and secured several immigrant-support banners for use in the supporters’ sections, including banners that read: “Austin Is An Immigrant City” and “Know Your Rights.”
Concerns of Political Pushback
Although Garber provided little insight into the league’s official stance, Rolling Stone reported on July 19 that MLS and its clubs fear retaliation from the U.S. government under President Donald Trump.
Previously, the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball were sued by a conservative legal group after announcing support for LA’s immigrant community, and the league’s Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders are facing increasing pressure to revert to their former names, deemed offensive to Native Americans.
Added Garber on Wednesday: “It's a complicated issue for sure. And the question is, does the league have a role in protecting people? I don't know [if] you're talking about Latinos. I don't think the league has the ability to serve as an entity to protect anyone.”
“If teams want to make a statement, they can. I don’t think any team should be required to. Certainly, the league is not, has not, and will not make a statement on this. We just want to continue to do whatever we can to ensure that our games are safe for all of our fans.”
The MLS regular season continues on Friday.