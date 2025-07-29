‘Really Important’—Matthijs de Ligt Highlights Key Component to Rebuilding Manchester United
Manchester United kicked off their Premier League Summer Series with a win over West Ham United thanks to two goals from captain Bruno Fernandes, a result that defender Matthijs de Ligt believes was important after a tumultuous campaign in 2024–25.
The Red Devils parted ways with Erik ten Hag midseason appointing Ruben Amorim as his successor. The Portuguese boss, formerly of Sporting Lisbon, saw out a 15th place finish in the Premier League amid a run to the Europa League final in which his side lost to Tottenham Hotspur.
In what is perceived to be a pivotal summer for the club, their U.S. tour got off to a strong start defeating West Ham United at MetLife Stadium. De Ligt, who started the game in Amorim’s back three, highlighted how the win plays a role in rebuilding a crucial aspect of the team moving forward.
“I think after a season like that, it’s normal to have to build your confidence. So that’s why I think a win is really important. I think with winning, you become more confident. You start to believe more in what you’re doing,” De Ligt said after the game. The Dutchman also praised the team’s pressing and mentality against West Ham and summer incomings like Matheus Cunha.
Fans in attendance were hoping to see Bryan Mbeumo make his debut, but the club are still working toward building his match fitness up after the summer break. The Cameroonian could feature later this week in the U.S. with Amorim targeting their final game against Everton.
While preseason is generally used to bed in new signings, regain player fitness and work on tactics, a strong week could prove important for Man Utd heading into a pivotal season for Amorim. The manager has a lighter schedule in his first full season in charge given the team did not qualify for a European competition. Instilling confidence against league opposition, albeit in friendlies, could go a long way toward rebuilding confidence.
Man Utd continue their Premier League Summer Series run with games against Bournemouth and Everton in Chicago and Atlanta respectively.
The Red Devils open up their season at Old Trafford against Arsenal on Aug. 17.