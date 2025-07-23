Premier League Summer Series: Teams, Fixtures, How to Watch
The Premier League Summer Series is returning to the United States in 2025 following the cancellation of last year’s tournament.
The preseason event features four Premier League teams competing in a week-long event across the Atlantic in three different venues. The first iteration was won by Chelsea, who have developed a knack for triumphing in the U.S., two years ago, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion the other participants.
The summer competition attracted plenty of buzz in 2023, and it’ll be interesting to see how much intrigue surrounds the upcoming iteration off the back of the revamped Club World Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Premier League Summer Series.
Which Teams Are Playing in the 2025 Premier League Summer Series?
Manchester United are the big-name team involved in the 2025 Summer Series, and they’re being joined in the States by West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton—all of whom finished above the Red Devils in the 2024–25 Premier League table.
The four teams will play each other once across the three venues, two of which (MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) staged matches at the Club World Cup.
There’s no change in terms of points accumulation, with wins earning three and draws one. The team with the most points at the end of the tournament will be deemed the second Premier League Summer Series victor.
If teams at the summit can’t be separated by points, goal difference will decide the champion. Goals scored then head-to-head are the next two tie-breakers.
2025 Premier League Summer Series Fixtures
Date
Kick-off Time
Fixture
Location
Saturday, July 26
4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
Everton vs. Bournemouth
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Saturday, July 26
7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST (Sunday)
Man Utd vs. West Ham
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Wednesday, July 30
6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. BST
West Ham vs. Everton
Soldier Field, Chicago
Wednesday, July 30
9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. BST (Thursday)
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday, Aug. 3
2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday, Aug. 3
5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST
Man Utd vs. Everton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
The three venues will each host a matchday, with games being played on the same day (ET).
The Premier League Summer Series kicks off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where next year’s World Cup final will be played. Everton and Bournemouth lock horns in the tournament opener before Man Utd begin their campaign against West Ham.
Recent arrival Bryan Mbeumo could make his Red Devils debut in the early hours of Sunday morning (BST) after his £71 million ($95.7 million) move from Brentford was completed over the weekend.
The teams then move to Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field for Matchday 2, with West Ham facing Everton and United taking on bogey side Bournemouth. The Cherries are unbeaten in four head-to-head duels.
The Summer Series then concludes in Atlanta, with Bournemouth vs. West Ham getting the final matchday started before Man Utd clash with Everton to wrap up the tournament.
How to Watch the 2025 Premier League Summer Series
Sky Sports confirmed in June that they will broadcast all six 2025 Premier League Summer Series matches. The tournament will thus be available in the United Kingdom via various Sky Sports channels, as well as Sky Go and NOW TV.
The Fubo Sports Network holds the rights in Canada, while NBC Sports has the rights in the U.S., with games available to stream via Peacock.
Manchester United are allowing supporters to view their upcoming Summer Series encounters via MUTV, with subscriptions costing £29.99/year. However, this offer excludes American viewers.