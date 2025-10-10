‘Some Issues’—Mauricio Pochettino Sweating Over Key Injury Concerns Ahead of Ecuador Friendly
United States manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson are among the players facing late fitness tests ahead of Friday’s friendly against Ecuador.
Pochettino is still trying to get the USMNT up to speed after Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico deflated the optimism built through a five-game winning streak, with September’s international break ending with a big victory over Japan.
Ecuador and Australia will be October’s opponents but Pochettino is yet to discover whether some of his most important players will be healthy enough to feature.
Ahead of Friday’s game against the former, Pochettino confirmed AC Milan star Pulisic missed the last team training session alongside Fulham left back Robinson and América winger Alejandro Zendejas.
“We need to assess tomorrow [if] they can be available or not,” Pochettino confessed.
Pulisic was in high spirits when he spoke to the media earlier in the day and did not mention any fitness concerns when he discussed the upcoming games.
“We want to kind of understand and know where our team is at and have a good feeling going forward as we get closer to the summer,” Pulisic reflected.
“I think we’re settling in well. Now it’s about building good performances one after the other. After last camp feeling good, now it’s a great opportunity.”
Pulisic: Consistency Behind Hot Start to New Season
Pulisic’s influence on the USMNT is no secret, but the AC Milan winger arrives at October’s camp in particularly electric form after six goals and two assists from just eight games with the Italian side so far this season.
“I worked really hard this summer,” Pulisic insisted. “It’s not like I just took a break. I wanted to make sure that my body was in the perfect spot coming into the season, and I wanted to start really strong, and I worked really hard.
“And it’s just been consistency and the work I’ve put in, and it’s good to see it come to fruition and [to be] playing well. But it’s just the start of the season. I have so much more I want to accomplish.
“I think I can do well in a lot of the attacking positions, but I’ve always felt comfortable coming off the left side, but also being in sort of pockets in behind the striker.
“I’ve always been pretty comfortable in that position. It allows me to use some of my strengths, get in the box, make runs in behind. So I think it’s a good spot.”